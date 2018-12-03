Afridi vows to push ahead with anti-encroachment drive in Capital

Staff Reporter

Minister of State for Interior, Shehryar Khan Afridi, vowing to rid Capital of land grabbers, on Monday said anti-encroachment drive would continue as per rules and regulation.

Talking to media-persons here at Bahria Enclave where Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration and Police conducted operation, said 65 illegal commercial structures had been demolished while 514 kanal state land has been retrieved.

The Minister, who personally supervised the drive, said all legal formalities were being fulfilled adding W”e are moving forward as a team.”

He said CDA had issued many notices to Bahria Enclave and eventually anti-encroachment operation was launched to demolish illegal structures and retrieving encroached land.

Afridi said Prime Minister Imran Khan had clear directions that no action would be taken against innocent persons.

“We would not allow any encroacher at any cost to grab state land. Action will also be taken against those who facilitated the land mafia,” he said and added it would be responsibility of Bahria Enclave administration to compensate the affected persons.

“No one is above law and there would be no compromise on national interest. This is called New Pakistan as action is being taken against those, trying to make state within state,” he said this while replying to a question.

Share on: WhatsApp