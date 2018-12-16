Afridi visits Shelter Home established in Tarlai area

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi on Saturday visited Shelter Home (Pannah Gah) established for homeless persons in Tarlai area of Islamabad.

During the visit, the Minister of State for Interior was briefed by Chief Commissioner Aamir Ali Ahmed and ADCG Captain Shoaib Ali about different facilities that will be available for the homeless persons, Radio Pakistan reported. Speaking on the occasion, he said the Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate this Shelter Home in the next few days.

Meanwhile, Shehryar Afridi also paid visit to the new facilitation center made for the citizens. On the occasion, Chief Commissioner Aamir Ali Ahmed briefed the State Minister that several facilities have been arranged in the centre.—APP

