Afridi urges PM Khan, PIA to provide compensation to families of those killed in PK-8308 plane crash

Shahid Afridi, a former Pakistan captain, urged Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to compensate families of those killed in the PK-8303 plane accident last year.

In a tweet, the swashbuckling all-rounder can be seen visiting families of the victims of the terrible aircraft accident.

“Families of the victims of PIA 8303 plane crash are already bearing the loss of their loved ones. Not clearing the dues furthermore exacerbates their situation,” wrote Afridi.

“Requesting Arshad Malik, @Official_PIA @ImranKhanPTI to look into this matter & to help alleviate their pain,” he added.

More than a year has gone by since the terrible accident of PIA aircraft PK-8303 in Karachi, which claimed the lives of 97 passengers and two crew members.

After losing its engines, the PIA aircraft crashed into a residential area near Model Colony in Karachi’s Malir neighborhood on May 22, 2020. The PK-8303 accident has now been ranked as the country’s third-worst aviation disaster.

The pilots attempted the first landing during the ill-fated trip, and the aircraft momentarily touched down several times before trying a second landing.

According to the study, the reason for the accident was not an aircraft fault, but rather the pilots’ and air traffic controllers’ carelessness.

The interim inquiry report on the PIA aircraft accident was submitted to the National Assembly a month after the incident by Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

Sarwar claimed that the pilot’s discussion with the air traffic controllers had been taped and that he had personally heard it.

According to Sarwar, the original assessment said that the aircraft had no mechanical faults, and the pilot had stated the same in his discussion with air traffic controllers.

