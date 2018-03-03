Afridi ruled out of play for at least 10 days due to knee swelling

Dubai

Flamboyant all-rounder, former captain and senior batsman of Karachi Kings Shahid Afridi has been ruled out for at least ten days after reports revealed swelling in his knee.

Afridi was not included in XI of Karachi Kings’ match against Multan Sultans on Friday, the match was a washout due to rain and a wet outfield.

Later, Afridi posted a photo saying he was getting MRI done on his knee.

“My apologies to all my fans who came to watch me play today. Getting an MRI done for my knee. Need your prayers. Will get back soon Inshallah,”

Sources close to Afridi confirmed that following the tests, doctors have advised him to rest for at least ten days, which means Afridi is likely to miss the next two to three matches for Karachi Kings.

“Reports suggest that he has swelling in his knee. He was feeling the pain for last three-four days, even played the last match after taking pain-killers,” said the source.

“After doctors advise, it is likely that Afridi will rest for at least a week but he’s eager to be on the field soon,” the source added.

Afridi, who turned 38 on Thursday, is likely to miss Kings’ PSL matches against Islamabad United on Sunday, Quetta Gladiators on Thursday and against Multan Sultans on next Saturday.—Agencies