Shahid Afridi has strongly refuted reports that he suggested removing Babar Azam as captain of the Pakistan cricket team during his tenure as interim Chief Selector for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The cricketing sphere in Pakistan was recently rocked by statements made by PCB’s head Najam Sethi in which he alluded to Afridi being in favour of stripping Azam of his captaincy role.

The former all-rounder was quick to take to his social media to clarify the matter chalking it up to a misunderstanding.

I spoke with Mr Najam Sethi who was kind enough to confirm he was not referring to me while commenting about Babar Azam’s captaincy. He has further clarified this in his social media posts. This has put the matter to bed. All the best to Babar and his side for the series vs NZ, Afridi Tweeted to give his take on the matter.

Najam Sethi also expounded on the issue by confirming that he simply asked Afridi for his opinion on the matter which ended with a concord that Azam should keep his post for the time being.

Babar Azam being captain of all three squads has become a frequent topic of discussion for pundits like Afridi and the general public in recent times. The 28-year-old will lead the team against New Zealand but his future in the post will be dependent on results from now on.