Afridi, Malik take Sultans to winning stand in low-scoring match

Dubai

Multan Sultans registered their first win of the Pakistan Super League’s ongoing edition with their five-wicket win against Islamabad United in a low-scoring match in the first fixture of the day at the Dubai International Stadium.

United’s legspinner Shadab Khan gave a spectacular performance by taking two wickets off 20 runs with a run out under his belt but to the dismay of their fans, the heroics were not enough to defend mere 125 runs.

Skipper Sami and Waqas Maqsood took one wicket each. At one point the match appeared too close to predict the winner. But then came Faheem Ashraf’s over.

Skipper Malik and all-rounder Shahid Afridi wrapped the chase in 19th over. Fast bowler Junaid Khan, Ali Shafiq and leg spinner Shahid Afridi took two wickets each to restrict Islamabad United to mere 125 with seven wickets loss.

Except for opener Luke Ronchi, who scored 51 off 33 balls, not a single United batsman in the opening and middle order, was able to generate the required momentum.

Tailenders Samit Patel and Faheem Ashraf with their 29-run partnership dragged the score to 125. After depositing a victory in their opening match of the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League, defending champions Islamabad United are facing Multan Sultans.

United, the champions of 2016 and 2018, came from behind to beat a new-look Lahore Qalandars by five wickets on Thursday, chasing down 172 with four balls remaining.

In the second game of the day, Lahore Qalandars will take on Karachi Kings.—Agencies

