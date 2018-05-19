Afridi likely to miss World XI match against Windies

Lahore

Shahid Afridi is likely to miss the charity match between ICC World XI and the West Indies, that will be played at Lord’s on May 31.

The 38-year-old took to Twitter saying he will be needing another three to four weeks to recover completely from his knee injury.

Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera were among the first set of players to confirm their participation for the ICC World XI in a T20I against the Windies last month.

The match is being staged to raise funds to rebuild and restore five major cricket venues in the Caribbean that were damaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement.

Earlier Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan had pulled out of the contest citing personal reasons.

The ICC has added Nepal’s young spin sensation Sandeep Lamichhane to the World XI squad.

England’s Eoin Morgan will lead the squad that has some star-studded names from across the world.

World XI squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Mitchell McClenaghan, Hardik Pandya, Thisara Perera, Rashid Khan, Luke Ronchi, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Tamim Iqbal, Sandeep Lamichhane.—Agencies