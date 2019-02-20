Afridi is a great ambassador of the game: Laurie Evans

Islamabad

Multan Sultans’ new recruit Laurie Evans was all praise for his teammate former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi saying Lala is a great ambassador of the game and the crowd loves him.

Evans said the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 opening ceremony was amazing, said a press release issued here.

“The crowd was good and obviously as we have Lala (Afridi) in our team, so the crowd is always going to be good and I hope they keep coming,” he said.

Evans said he has played against Afridi a lot. “He played for Hampshire, we played against each other in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and the T10.”

“It is nice to play with him for the first time and I am happy that I don’t have to face him here. He is a great person and a great ambassador for the game,” he said.

Evans, 31, hit a polished 49 in Multan’s narrow seven-run defeat against Karachi Kings on his PSL debut before managing 15 in his team’s win over Lahore Qalandars.

Evans said it will be exciting to tour Pakistan when the league shifts there for the last eight matches, including the March 17 final in Karachi.

“Pakistanis are enthusiastic about cricket and I am sure there is a real desire to bring international cricket back to the country,” he said.—APP

