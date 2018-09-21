Afridi inspects security arrangements for Ashura

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi on Thursday visited control room of Safe City Project and reviewed security arrangements made in connection with Muharram-ul-Haram.

On the occasion, Inspector General of Police Islamabad briefed the minister about the foolproof security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful passage of Ashura.

The IGP informed the minister that in the federal capital 2,586 policemen, Pakistan Rangers and Frontier Constabulary men have been deployed to ensure security for 17 processions.

The minister directed that the working of safe city project should be further improved with induction of more technical staff. “No one is above the law,” Shehryar Khan Afridi said and directed the IGP to take steps to improve traffic system of Islamabad. The minister also inspected the processions through monitoring system installed in control room.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp