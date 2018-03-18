Afridi doubtful for Karachi Kings’ qualifier

Dubai

Flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi is doubtful for his PSL team Karachi Kings’ qualifier against Islamabad United on Sunday in Dubai. Sources privy to the matter have confirmed that Afridi, 38, has pain in knees again.

“The same injury kept him out for a couple of matches earlier and he’s now facing the same problem,” said the source. “He’s eager to play and wants his side to win the match, his availability will be known only after MRI tests conducted later on Saturday evening,” the source added.—APP