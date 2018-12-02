Afridi calls for inclusion of 10-over cricket in Olympics

Islamabad

Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi has called for 10-over cricket to be introduced in the Olympics due to its fast paced nature.

“I think this is the best cricket you can introduce in the Olympic Games,” Afridi told ESPNcricinfo. “I think you can take the game there and show the world what cricket is all about”. “I think this is the perfect format to introduce cricket and we are all enjoying it, which is the main thing”, he said

“It’s quick fire, a big test of bowlers. Batsmen can show their skills and I myself saw some great innings, some great skills and some great shots”, he added.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp