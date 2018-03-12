Afridi apologises to Saif for send-off

Dubai

Shahid Afridi has apologised to young all-rounder Saif Badar for reacting aggressively to his wicket during Saturday’s Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans match.

Afridi, who was named Player of the Match for his three-wicket haul, had given the youngster a ‘send-off’ after knocking out his stumps – a gesture that was widely criticised on social media as fans pointed out that the aggressive reaction must have been disheartening for the 19-year old.

Hours after the match, however, Badar posted a video of his dismissal on Twitter with the caption: ‘Still love you Shahid bhai.’

Afridi replied to the tweet with an apology. “I’m sorry what happened that was momentum of the game.. I always support my youngester. Good luck.” Karachi Kings overcame Multan Sultans by 63 runs, with Afridi winning the Player of the Match award for bowling figures of 4-1-18-3.—Agencies