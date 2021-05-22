Afridi advises Imran Khan to leave Zardari, Sharif alone

Instead of relying on Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari, former Pakistani cricket captain Shahid Afridi has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to “fix the problems of old Pakistan”

Shahid Afridi discussed Prime Minister Imran Khan in an interview that recently went viral on social media, and said that even when he wasn’t the prime minister, his speeches were very strong and would have a great impact on his audience.

“The whole nation used to stand up out of excitement whenever Imran Bhai delivered a speech in the past. But now, he gives a lot of explanations,” Shahid Afridi said.

Advising the premier, he said: “Imran Bhai should now leave Zardari and Nawaz Sharif alone as he has been talking about them wherever he goes for the past two-and-a-half years.

“Leave what the previous governments have done and focus on what you have to do now,” Afridi suggested to the premier. “God has given you the opportunity, so you can bring about a change.”

Many who voted for Imran Khan in 2013 expected him to reform something, according to Afridi.

