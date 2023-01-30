The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) is confident of sending the country’s top-tier Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem to Germany for training later this year.

The 26-year-old is currently undergoing rehab in Lahore after having surgery on his elbow in London last year to fix a niggling issue.

AFP feels training in another country will give Arshad Nadeem a better chance at improving his skills ahead of a busy international schedule.

“He is in Lahore and is doing his rehab. He now feels well and we plan to send him to Germany for training in February or March,” the AFP secretary Mohammad Zafar said during an interview with a local newspaper.

“Pakistan’s ambassador in Germany Dr Faisal is managing a coach for him. He has done a great job so far. We also wrote two letters to the Germany’s athletics authorities but they did not respond. Yes, Faisal is doing the things and hopefully, a German coach will be managed for him,” Zafar added.

“We want to field him in the Asian Championship and World Championship and then these will be followed by the Asian Games,” he continued.

Despite a dearth of talent and representation in the world of athletics from Pakistan, Arshad Nadeem has managed to carve out a name for himself in the grandest of stages.

The lone hope of Pakistan in such events won the Gold Medal in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year with a record throw while also adding another Gold in the Islamic Solidarity Games.

He also owns Pakistan’s best finishes at the Olympics and World Athletic Championships.