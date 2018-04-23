AFL Pakistan to organize invitational tournament in Punjab

Islamabad

Australian Football League (AFL) and Pakistan Federation on Sunday announced to organize invitational tournament in Punjab province in first week of May.

The decision was taken in a meeting of AFL, Pakistan Federation General Council meeting held here in chair of its President Muhammad Javed Malik ex- Federal Secretary Planning Commission.

The meeting was attended by General Secretary AFL Tayyab Mehmood Chatha, Abdul Wakeel Finance Secretary, Muhammad Tariq Joint Secretary, Amjad Pervaiz, Amjad Kamal Butt, Syed Asif Hussain and Dr. Afzal Babar.

The meeting also decided that Punjab invitational tournament would be held in Gujranwala. President AFL Javed Malik also announced that 4 to 5 players would be sent to Shangai Cup to be held in China.

The meeting also unanimously nominated Rana Afzal as Vice President of the League.

The meeting also decided that after holy month of the Ramzan, Islamabad inter school football cup would be organized.

It was also announced that Azad Jammu Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad bodies completed and remaining will be completed within two or three weeks. President AFL Pakistan Javed Malik said that AFL was making efforts to create opportunities for the players, adding that foreign coaches would be brought to provide training to the players.—APP