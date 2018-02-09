AFIGP to prepare report for solution of police problems

Islamabad

The Association of former Inspectors General of Police (AFIGP) has proposed to prepare a self contained report with possible solutions of core issues plaguing police performance and professionalism, said the AFIGP press release issued here on Thursday.

Since inception last year, the AFIGP has held a number of meetings to identify key core issues plaguing police performance and professionalism. Among these the ones considered critical are: Gross lack of resources to deal with a daunting and mercurially dynamic situation, weak management of human and financial resources and serious trust deficit between public and police.

It has been decided to prepare a self contained report with possible solutions for which it was considered apposite to solicit inputs from key police leadership in order to prepare a pragmatic and realistic report, relevant to the current challenges, the press release added.

Accordingly all police heads including Islamabad Capital Territory, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan have been requested to send doable proposals with recommendations and logistic requirements on above mentioned subjects. They have been urged while doing so, to keep in mind that today police is in a war like situation rendering its job far more precarious, demanding and excruciating.—APP