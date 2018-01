Rawalpindi

Re-elected President of Anjuman Faiz-ul-Islam Rawalpindi, Mian Siddique Akber said the organization was playing a vital role by retrieving orphans and destitute children from all over the country.

Addressing the newly elected executive committee, he stressed upon the people of all walks of life to shoulder their responsibilities with regard to establish national integration and social reformation by promoting national ideals and Islamic values within their own sphere.—APP