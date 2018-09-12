Afghans won’t be allowed to enter Peshawar for 10 days

PESHAWAR : Peshawar’s district administration has barred Afghan refugees from entering the city for 10 days.

Peshawar Deputy Commissioner Dr Imran Hamid Shaikh imposed the ban under Section 144 of the PPC via a notification barring Afghans from visiting the city, particularly cantonment areas. The ban will be in effect for the first 10 days of Muharram.

Sajid Khan, the spokesperson of the deputy commissioner, confirmed the ban and told SAMAA Digital that Afghan’s entry to the city has been banned till Muharram 10.