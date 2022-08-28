Afghans pay heavy price for their country’s isolation: Borrell

High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles criticized the closing of girls’ schools in Afghanistan and said that the Islamic Emirate has denied girls access to education in spite of their promises.

According to the statement of the European Union External Action, Afghanistan is currently isolated from the world and the people of this country are paying a heavy price for it.

“Afghanistan may have dropped from the headlines. However, the situation for its people is dire. In the past year, the Taliban have shown no sign of moderation, quite the contrary: all girls, despite earlier promises, are banned from education; huge swathes of the country are gripped by hunger (70% of the population); and many Afghans live in fear or exile. Understandably, no government, not even Pakistan or Qatar, has officially recognised the Taliban. Meanwhile, the Afghan people pay a heavy price for their country’s isolation: humanitarian aid levels are tiny compared to the needs,” the European Union External Action said in a statement.

Meanwhile, girls asked the Islamic Emirate to reopen schools for girls above sixth grade as soon as possible.

“Nothing improves when girls stay at home; in addition to the devastation and destruction of our poor country, staying at home just strengthens the enemies. Our people are indirectly regressing. How long will you keep us at home?,” said Rukhsar, a student.

“Schools should be reopened, all females should return to classes, we should take our examinations, and our unclear future should be cleared,” said Jahanoora, another student.

“We tell the Islamic Emirate that staying at home won’t help them. We should attend classes and learn, so that Afghanistan’s future would be better,” said Rohina, another student.

“By closing girls’ schools, women’s aspirations for a prosperous future were also dashed. Women were completely excluded from society and had no involvement in political or social activities during this one-year period,” said Muhsina Saboor, women’s rights activist.

Over one year has passed since the closure of girls’ schools in Afghanistan, it is still not clear when these schools will be reopened for female students.

The Islamic Emirate has always said that it is committed to the education of girls within the framework of Islamic Sharia.