Afghans face ‘avalanche of hunger and destitution’, UN agency

By
News desk
-
3

Almost all Afghans do not have enough to eat and a failing economy could tip Afghanistan’s increasingly dire situation under Taliban rule into catastrophe next year, the U.N.’s World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday.

WFP surveys showed an es-timated 98% of Afghans are not eating enough, with seven in 10 families resorting to bor-rowing food, which pushes them deeper into poverty, a spokesperson for the agency told reporters.

The abrupt withdrawal of for-eign aid following the Taliban victory in August has left Af-ghanistan’s fragile economy on the brink of collapse, with prices for food, fuel and other basic staples rising rapidly out of reach for many.

“The spiralling economic cri-sis, the conflict and drought has meant the average family can now barely cope,” Tom-son Phiri told a Geneva brief-ing. “We have a huge amount to do to stop this crisis from becoming a catastrophe.”

The WFP has provided food assistance to 15 million Af-ghans so far in 2021, and to seven million in November alone. Next year, it plans to ramp up its assistance to 23 million people across all prov-inces in Afghanistan.

“We cannot waste any mo-ment,” Phiri said. “Our country director describes the situa-tion as quite dire. She says it’s ‘an avalanche of hunger and destitution’.”—Agencies

 

Previous articleActivists in Kabul decry violence against women
Next articleAfghan health system ‘close to collapse due to sanctions on Taliban’

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR