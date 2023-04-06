Afghanistan’s Taliban move spokesman’s office to Kandahar

The main spokesman for Afghanistan’s Taliban administration will move his office from the capital to the southern city of Kandahar, the information ministry said, a sign of the growing importance of the region that is home to its supreme leader.

The province of Kandahar is the historical birthplace of the Taliban movement. Supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada lives there and rarely makes public visits to Kabul, about 450 km (280 miles) to the north, where national government offices, the cabinet and the acting prime minister are based.— REUTERS