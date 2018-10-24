Afghanistan’s old issues & new special envoy

Iqbal Khan

IN a recent insider attack in Kandahar, governor, police and intelligence chiefs were shot dead. Actual target, top American commander in Afghanistan, General Austin Miller, narrowly escaped, while two of his elite guards died. Adding to the tension, the US has held quiet negotiations with the Taliban, blindsiding the Afghan president. And in a significant departure from its usual stance, Pakistan has demanded that the occupation forces should stay in Afghanistan till the country is stabilized. One wonders whether extension in troops’ stay would bring stability or such presence itself is leading cause of pervasive instability.

Due to violence, over thirty percent polling stations did not open during October 20-21 parliamentary polls; and the voter turn-out was poor. Though everyone talks about an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process, compelling American position in terms of politico-financial clout and military prowess makes it impossible for any Afghan faction, including the Afghan government, to negotiate a sustainable peace agreement, without involving the US guarantees. Afghan led peace process is a fallacy and it is America’s responsibility to deliver a peaceful Afghanistan before their departure, or a formalised arrangement with Taliban to stick around. Notwithstanding, Taliban leadership has indicated that it would continue to have discussions with the new US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad—a hawkish diplomat and is a former US ambassador to Afghanistan.

Commenting on first round of talks with Khalilzad, at Doha office, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said: “Both sides spoke (for) an end to the occupation and a peaceful solution to the Afghan issue … (and) agreed to continue meeting in the future”. Though the diplomat is known for near inflammatory views on Pakistan’s role in the region, if he follows a pragmatic approach, he may be able to untangle a negotiating stalemate in Afghanistan. Nevertheless, both sides will have to make substantial concessions for the talks to succeed. This development could accelerate multi-channel diplomatic engagement between the combatants. A publicly acknowledged rendezvous between a US envoy and the Afghan Taliban is an indication that the US side is, at long last, willing to acknowledge the political ground realities and retool the military balance of power in Afghanistan. There is no clarity about the methodology that Khalilzad could follow; however, stalling this initiative may not an option as it could throw Afghanistan and the region into fresh chaos at a time when the political world order is confronting unparalleled stresses.

While guarded buoyance may be in order, it must be viewed in the context of a long history of broken promises and deliberate derailing of earlier such initiatives by the US. The undercutting factor is that Americans do not wish to depart and to justify their presence, Afghanistan must remain volatile, and hence a predetermined state of chaos is being sustained. And in this context, there is a method in madness manifesting in multiple changing of hands of urban townships between Taliban and the occupation forces. First Afghan National Defence Forces (ANDF) lose territory to Taliban, then they cry for help, upon this contingents of occupation forces move in retake the territory and assign it to ANDF, for losing it to Taliban for another time— they cycle is repeated ad nauseam . Each such cycle reinforces the perception that the ANDF cannot stand on its own feet, and it is the occupation forces, which could deliver on peacekeeping; so, they must stay on. And, no one from the US or Afghan government side even talks about controlling rural Afghanistan any more. A peace arrangement with the Taliban could entail difficult decisions on a future role of the US military garrison in Afghanistan. A number of senior Afghan politicians have emphasized termination or rewriting of Bilateral Security Agreement (BSA) with America and NATO. The sticky point is that the US wants to retain two bases in Afghanistan which is not acceptable to Taliban. Taliban continue to demand a complete withdrawal. And above all, President Trump is in an indecent haste, and middle order leadership in Pentagon and State Department is fearful that if the peace process does not pickup desired pace, Trump may take some erratic decision like: sending in of more troops or an abrupt withdrawal.

If Khalilzad has the full presidential support, he could bring about a workable political settlement between the US, Afghan government and Taliban. However, problem with presidential support is that it is always on the tenterhook, ready for withdrawal on slightest pretext. One thing is obvious, Americans are eager to cover substantial ground well before the upcoming Afghan presidential elections and propel a future president who could go along with the understanding between the Afghan Taliban and the US. For this kind of arrangement, Americans are also showcasing meetings between the Afghan government and Taliban.

Taliban also recognise that a potential window for a peace deal, backed by regional and international powers, may not remain open for an indefinite time. For Pakistan, the challenge remains delivering Taliban to negotiation table in exchange for managing strained ties with the US. And Pakistan has gone out of the way to do this. Yet, a steady approach and common-sense diplomacy are needed form the US side, and a workable Taliban-US settlement may not be proverbially “around the corner”. Khalilzad’s trip started and ended in Afghanistan and he travelled to Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar before returning to Kabul. But continued fighting has raised questions about the viability of the US strategy to end the war, which for the past year has focused on forcing the militants to the negotiating table, largely via more air strikes and arm twisting Pakistan.

—The writer is a freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

Share on: WhatsApp