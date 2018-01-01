Afghanistan, Uzbekistan transit route to open soon

Kabul

Afghanistan and Uzbekistan will start transiting goods across the border in the near future, officials from the Ministry of Commerce and Industries said, adding that delegations from the two countries are working to make this happen. Spokesman for the ministry, Musafir Qoqandi, told TOLOnews that Afghan goods will be sent by train from Uzbekistan to other parts of the world. The two countries signed dozens of agreements and contracts during President Ashraf Ghani’s trip to Tashkent this month. A joint team was created following Ghani’s visit to Uzbekistan to work on the implementation of the agreements which include trade and transit between the two nations. According to the ministry, the improvement in the work of the team is assessed by the presidents of the two countries every 15 days. “We continue our efforts to start our transit through as soon as possible.—NNI