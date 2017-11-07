Afghanistan and US duplicity

Malik Ashraf

IN many of my columns on Afghanistan and the obtaining situation in the region it was maintained that the US would remain in Afghanistan for an indefinite period and it was not really interested in bringing peace to that war ravaged country. It suits her interests to destabilize this region like the Middle East. Now some evidence has also emerged regarding US supporting Daesh (IS) in Afghanistan which testifies to my predictions about US designs. Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai in an interview with ‘Russia Today’ recently reported to have said that IS had emerged in Afghanistan under the watch of US military and its intelligence agencies. He said that he had more than suspicions that the US bases were used to aid IS. Ironically the US and its allies which ostensibly are pretending to fight the militant entity are believed to be the real culprits for its creation. They have and are using it to promote their strategic global interests. Apart from Hamid Karzai other authentic sources at the global level have also been mentioning US backing for IS.

Kevin Barrett, editor of Veterans Today, in an interview with Press TV had revealed “West has created the terrorist groups for strategic reasons, mainly to destabilize the Middle East in service to the geostrategic interests of Israel. This has been going on for a long time. The plan for it was laid at the Jerusalem Conference on International Terrorism (JCIT) in 1979 that was convened by [Benjamin] Netanyahu [who would be the future prime minister of Israel] and many high-level Americans attended. So they went about laying the groundwork for creating this wave of so-called Islamic extremist terrorism and it is really largely made in the USA. The so-called Arab Spring uprisings were “manufactured” at a certain time in order to take advantage of the terrorist groups in Libya and Syria that Western intelligence services had pre-armed and organized in an attempt to destabilize and overthrow the governments of those countries. The uprisings during the Arab Spring were not just popular peaceful demonstrations against unpopular leaders, rather they had been planned in advance to set off the armed conflicts that exist today”.

Former US Army Psychological Warfare Officer Scott Bennett in an interview with Press TV had also confirmed that IS terrorists from North Africa and Persian Gulf countries went into Syria on cheques, dollars, chips, planes and Humvees that US and Great Britain provided. Referring to the bombing of IS by US planes he said “Now US senses the world opinion being turned against it with regards to its interventionism, its policies of militant interventionism beginning to blow back on them, US is taking a quick desperate action to try to obliterate the evidence and destroy everything that may be linked back to them.”

Afghanistan is poised to remain conflict-ridden for an indefinite time with all the negative fall-out for the neighbouring countries unless they adopt collective measures to prevent the spill-over of terrorism in Afghanistan to their territories. The duplicitous US policies in Afghanistan and its unmitigated efforts to keep Pakistan under pressure by persistently accusing it of providing safe havens to the terrorists is a well thought US strategy to foment instability in the region. It is going on notwithstanding the fact Pakistan had taken an indiscriminate action against all terrorist entities including the Haqqanis and even asked US to identify the places where they thought these elements had alleged sanctuaries so that it could take action against them.

The US-Indian nexus in sabotaging CPEC is also part of the strategy to check burgeoning Chinese influence in the region and beyond and offers adequate explanation for Indian refusal to join this mega-economic initiative that seeks to orchestrate shared economic prosperity for the entire region, notwithstanding the fact that both China and Pakistan have invited her to join it. If ever there was any doubt about this nefarious nexus between US and India it was removed by the statement of US Defence Secretary James Mattis before the Senate Armed Services committee in which he reportedly said “The One Belt, One Road of which CPEC is flagship also goes through disputed territory and I think it itself shows the vulnerability of trying to establish that sort of dictate”

The building scenario in the region is not very encouraging and Pakistan might have to bear the consequences of continued instability in Afghanistan for a long time. However it can minimize the spill-over effect by securing and monitoring the border between the two countries to prevent the cross-border movement of the terrorists through unilateral measures which are already being taken. Our intelligence agencies, armed forces of Pakistan and the law enforcing agencies have done a tremendous job within the country through intelligence based operations to ferret out sympathizers and supporters of terrorists and their remnants who were still involved in sporadic acts of terrorism.

For supplementing and reinforcing those efforts it is absolutely imperative to ensure political stability in the country. It is however unfortunate that some political elements are trying to foment chaos and instability in the country at a time when an impregnable unity was needed not only to keep our enemies at bay and thwart their nefarious designs but also to maintain the economic tempo that has been orchestrated during the last four years. Politicking can wait for better times. The prevailing circumstances demand sane behaviour on their part and they must refrain from politics of self-aggrandizement at cost of national interests.

