Afghanistan team ‘not happy’ with the Tie

We played better because we weren’t bowled out, says its cricket director

Bipin Dani

Dubai

Not only Mohammad Shehzad, but the coach of the Afghanistan team is also “not happy” with the tie result against India.

“We are not happy with the result as we had a few chances to win it outright in the last two overs”, the team coach, Phil Simmons, speaking exclusively before leaving for England, said to this reporter”.

The MoM winner Mohammad Shehzad also at the presentation had echoed the same views.

Not bowled out

Basheer Stanikzai, the cricket director, believes that his team has technically played better than India.

Speaking exclusively, he said, “every tournament have guidelines and playing condition and as per tournament rules it’s Tie but on other side we feel that we played better because we weren’t bowled out”.

“Win could have an ideal situation because we wanted to finish the tournament on high note .

“India is the strongest side in the world when it come to batting but we know that our strength is bowling even if they had all their players, we wouldn’t allow them to chase it easy”, he further added. .

The team has left for Kabul (where the reception at the airport and at their Kaboul office is planned) and the coach left for England this morning.

“APL (Afghanistan Premier League) is starting next month but our team was away for long time, they left for Ireland and the UK in early August, they had to see their families and needed some rest before APL”, he added. .

“We all have families who we would like to spend some time with. Would India, Pakistan or Bangladesh stay to watch us if they were not in final”, asked Simmons.

Share on: WhatsApp