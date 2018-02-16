Afghanistan suffered over 10,000 civilian casualties in 2017: UN

UNITED NATIONS :The United Nations said on Thursday that more than 10,000 civilians were killed or wounded in the ongoing war in Afghanistan in 2017, with militant bombings responsible for inflicting a major proportion of casualties. In its annual report released on Thursday, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and the UN Human Rights Office, documented 3,438 deaths and 7,015 injuries – a decline from the record-high figure in 2016. “The chilling statistics in this report provide credible data about the war’s impact, but the figures alone cannot capture the appalling human suffering inflicted on ordinary people, especially women and children,” Tadamichi Yamamoto, the secretary-general’s special representative for Afghanistan, said in a statement. At nearly 2,300, 2017 recorded the highest number of civilian casualties from suicide and complex attacks in a single year since the UN mission began documentation in 2009. The use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) – suicide and non-suicide – by armed groups led to the majority of the casualties last year, with ground engagements accounting for the second-highest number of victims.

Orignally published by APP