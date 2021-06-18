Afghanistan should find political solution to Afghan problem: Qureshi

Observer Report Ankara

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that the leadership of Afghanistan should find a political solution to the Afghan problem through comprehensive dialogue and inter-Afghan talks are essential for the retreat of anti-peace spoilers.

FM Qureshi held a meeting with Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of Afghanistan s High Council for National Reconciliation on the sidelines of Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

The two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest, including bilateral relations and the Afghan peace process.

Referring to the successful visit of the Chairman of the Afghan High Council of Nationals to Pakistan in September 2020, the foreign minister said that we look forward to engaging with all Afghan leadership without distinction so that the Afghan peace process and bilateral relations can move forward in a better way.

Earlier, talking to Palestinian Foreign Minister Dr. Riyad Al Maliki on the side-lines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey, Shah Mahmood Qureshi had reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

He underscored the importance of two-state solution to the Palestine issue, based on pre-1967 borders under the relevant UNSC resolutions for sustainable peace in the region.

The FM also expressed strong concerns on the latest Israeli strikes against Gaza after the recent ceasefire.

The Palestinian foreign minister briefed Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the latest situation in Palestinian Occupied Territories.

He also conveyed deep appreciation on behalf of the Palestinian president and the people of Palestine to the FM Qureshi for proactively taking up the case of Palestine at the UN General Assembly during the recent Israeli aggression against Gaza.