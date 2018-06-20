Afghanistan should be stopped from stealing Pak water

Islamabad

Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders on Tuesday demanded steps to bar Afghanistan from stealing Pakistan’s water. Afghanistan has become an actor in the Indian conspiracy to make Pakistan a desert as it is constructing a dozen dams to steal Pakistan water with the help of funding from enemy nations. India has already constructed many dams while hundreds are under construction hitting Pakistan share of water and damaging our economy badly and now Afghanistan is following it, said Patron Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Shahid Rasheed Butt. Unholy designs of India left the formula to share 18.5 million acre foot of water useless which has resulted in tensions and can transform in a bloody conflict as the World Bank is clearly tilted towards New Delhi. Now Afghanistan, on the behest of India, is constructing a dozen dams costing over seven billion dollars which will have a capacity of store five MAF of water to reduce Pakistan water share in River Kabul by 17 percent hitting people of KP and FATA.—PR