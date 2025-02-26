AGL49.96▼ -1.41 (-0.03%)AIRLINK184.49▼ -1.33 (-0.01%)BOP12.76▲ 0.17 (0.01%)CNERGY7.69▲ 0.56 (0.08%)DCL8.98▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DFML49.12▲ 0.52 (0.01%)DGKC123.04▲ 1.38 (0.01%)FCCL41.2▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)FFL15.12▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)HUBC131.83▼ -0.09 (0.00%)HUMNL14.09▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)KEL4.5▼ -0.12 (-0.03%)KOSM6.39▲ 0.18 (0.03%)MLCF51.71▲ 0.58 (0.01%)NBP75.44▲ 1.43 (0.02%)OGDC208.88▼ -4.45 (-0.02%)PAEL42.08▲ 0.61 (0.01%)PIBTL9.08▲ 0.41 (0.05%)PPL172.86▼ -3.9 (-0.02%)PRL35.07▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)PTC24.44▼ -0.38 (-0.02%)SEARL95.28▼ -2.04 (-0.02%)TELE8.27▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL32.7▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)TPLP11.67▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TREET22.97▼ -0.05 (0.00%)TRG60.48▲ 0.42 (0.01%)UNITY30.41▼ -0.03 (0.00%)WTL1.46▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)

Afghanistan set challenging 326-run target for England in Champions Trophy 2025 match

LAHORE – Afghanistan set a challenging 326-run target for England in a Group B match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Afghanistan managed to reach 325/7 in the allocated 50 overs despite losing three wickets at 37 runs inside the first powerplay.

Ibrahim Zadran was the top scorer for Afghanistan with 177 runs, followed by Azmatullah Omarzai who made 41. Mohammad Nabi and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi contributed 40 runs. Jofraa Archer bagged three wickets and Liam Livingstore two, while Adil Rashid and Jamie Overton took one wicket each.

Staff Report

