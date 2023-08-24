Afghanistan posted a competitive total of 300 for five wickets in the second ODI of a three-match series against Pakistan at Mahindra Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on Thursday evening.

This is the highest ever total achieved by Afghanistan against Green Shirts in ODI history.

Though Pakistan has three out of five top-ranked ODI batsmen in the side in the shape of skipper Babar Azam and openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman, still achieving 301 target against Afghanistan having the services of leading spinners Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and Muhammad Nabi is really an uphill task.

After winning the toss and deciding to bat first, Afghanistan openers provided a solid foundation by stitching 227 runs partnership, just two days after collapsing to their second-lowest total of 59 runs.

We are set a target of 301 in the second ODI 🎯#AFGvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/BCoRqkYHYv — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 24, 2023

Opener Rehmanullah Gurbaz was the leading scorer with 151 runs on the same number of balls, hitting 14 fours and three maximums. He was ably supported by fellow batter Ibrahim Zadran who finished on 80 (101 balls) while hitting six fours and two maximums. Both the batters successfully managed a potent fast bowling attack to score 227 runs in partnership.

Muhammad Nabi and Hashmatullah Shahidi cameos helped Afghanistan to reach the 300-run mark for the very first time in ODIs against the green shirts.

Shaheen Shah Afridi bagged two wickets and Naseem Shah and Usama Mir took one wicket each while Shahidullah was run out.