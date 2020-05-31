Afghanistan, SCCI to remove hurdles in trade

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Afghan diplomats agreed to make joint efforts to remove hurdles to bilateral Pak-Afghan trade and transit trade.

The agreement came during a meeting between the SCCI, Pak-Afghan Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) former senior vice president, and Frontier Custom Agents Association (FCAA) President, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi and Najeebullah Ahmadzai, Afghan Consul General in Peshawar, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Ahmad Shah, Director, Fawad Arsha Afghan Attaché, Dr Hameedullah Fazil Khel, Deputy Trade Attaché, Ghulam Sipas First Secretary and others relevant officials, members of business community, importers and exporters were present in the meeting.