Afghanistan-Pakistan: Overcoming complexities

Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal

THE government of Pakistan is struggling to lower the tension between Islamabad and Kabul. Without restoring the political stability, peace, and order, the elimination of anti-Pakistan militant sanctuaries located inside Afghanistan is inevitable. Last week, Afghanistan and Pakistan agreed to convene meetings of a number of bilateral and multilateral forums, including the trilateral dialogue with China and the working groups of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace. Pakistan has been a key ally of the US in the war on terror. Despite the colossal sacrifices of the Pakistani armed forces and the people had made in the war on terror, the mistrust between the two allies has been increasing. Trump administration had completely rejected Pakistan’s clarifications on the alleged Afghan Taliban and Haqqani network sanctuaries on Pakistan’s territory and also suspended the military assistance. Despite the antagonistic behaviour of both President Trump and President Ghani, the Pakistani ruling elite did not react negatively.

The increasing investment of India in Afghanistan has a positive impact on Indo-Afghanistan strategic partnership. It was reported that the Indian government invested $27 million. In addition, $200 million of “prospective” investments from Indian companies were materialized during 2017. The Indian economic investment in the country has been creating a conducive environment for the Indian intelligence agencies to use the Afghan territory for sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan. Instead of distancing from the Afghanistan affairs, Islamabad endeavours to improve the security cooperation with Afghanistan. On September 15, 2018, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi visited Kabul and met President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Afghanistan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani. The main purpose of the visit was to improve coordination on security-related issues between the two countries. The encouraging development was that both sides agreed in holding meetings of the Joint Economic Commission (JEC); Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Coordination Authority (APTTCA), Steering Committee of the Joint Ulema Conference and the working groups of Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS). Indeed, the forthcoming meetings of JEC, APTTCA, APAPPS will improve trust between Islamabad and Kabul.

Since the inauguration of Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) in May 2018, both sides have been expressing their optimism about the constructive consequences of the plan. On September 16, during his meeting with the visiting Pakistan’s foreign minister, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani emphasized the need to fully implement the APAPPS. The operationalisation would help in mitigating the mistrust between Islamabad and Kabul and improve their ties. Pakistan and Afghanistan bilateral trade was sliding downward during the recent years. However, the positive indicators happened during the recent months due to the waive-off regulatory duty on imports from Afghanistan. Consequently, Afghan exports to Pakistan recorded a substantial increase of 118 percent in 2018. For the sake of goodwill, the new government gifted 40,000 tonnes of wheat to the Afghan people. In addition, Mr Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s offer to train personnel of Afghan police and other law enforcement agencies in its institutions.

Afghanistan’s Parliamentary elections will be held in October 2018. The increasing attacks of both Afghan Taliban and Daesh may derail the elections. Therefore, President Ghani is emphasizing on Islamabad to convince Afghan Taliban in favour of the holding of forthcoming parliamentary elections and also Afghanistan President’s election in next April. Importantly, President Ghani is facing a challenge from his own political allies. His political position is compromised due to his comrades, including his first vice president, joined the Grand National Coalition (GNC). It is an alliance of 28 opposition parties including former President Hamid Karzai. The GNC announced to resist the holding of elections in the country if its demands are not met. Precisely, the opposition parties distancing from the forthcoming parliamentary elections not only undermine the credibility of the political system but also enhance the political instability in the country.

Admittedly, without the termination of the current asymmetrical warfare in Afghanistan, Pakistan remains vulnerable to the devastating political spillover from Afghanistan. The anarchical situation in Afghanistan is obviously suitable for the anarchist forces in the region. They transnational terrorist organisations presence in Afghanistan is alarming for the neighbouring states of Afghanistan. Everyone is worried about the probability of these organizations damaging activities. To conclude, the President Ghani government needs to revisit its internal and external policies. The appropriate approach is that Kabul must stop making Islamabad scapegoat for all its’ ills.

— The writer is Associate Professor, School of Politics and International Relations, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.

