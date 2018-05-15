Afghanistan-Pakistan consensus may create sound environment for peace in region: China

BEIJING : A Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson, while commenting on the meeting of Afghanistan pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS), Tuesday said this consensus could create a sound environment for peace and stability for Afghanistan as well as peace and development of the two countries and the region.

“We believe this consensus can create a sound environment for peace and stability for Afghanistan as well as peace and development of the two countries and the region,” Lu Kang said during his regular press briefing held.

Both Afghanistan and Pakistan had agreed in the meeting held in Islamabad on Monday that effective and full implementation of APAPPS would contribute towards the common objectives of eliminating terrorism and achieving peace, stability, prosperity, and development of the people of the two countries.

The spokesperson said as a neighbour and friend of the two states, the Chinese side was willing to play a constructive role in this regard and promote the trilateral cooperation. In pursuance of the seven principles agreed in the meeting between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during his visit to Kabul last month, the two sides finalized the Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS).

APAPPS provides a framework to strengthen mutual trust and deepen interaction in all spheres of bilateral engagements. It is also a mechanism for finding solutions to bilateral areas of concern