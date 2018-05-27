Afghanistan NSA due today

Observer Report

Kabul

Afghanistan National Security Advisor Mohammad Hanif Atmar will visit Pakistan today, said a notification issued by the Afghan Presidential Palace on Saturday.

Atmar will be accompanied with high-level representatives of the Afghan army.

The national security advisor is scheduled to meet Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in which regional security and bilateral relations of the neighbouring countries will be discussed.

The notification said that the Afghan delegation has been invited by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

PM Abbasi visited Kabul for a day-long visit at the invitation of Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on April 6. Both the leaders promised to work together on regional security in a key face-to-face meeting.