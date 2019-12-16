Afghanistan in focus as US Senator calls on PM, COAS

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

United States Senator Lindsey Graham called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Monday for discussions centred on the situation in neighbouring Afghanistan.

The Republican senator and his delegation arrived in the federal capital early on Monday morning and held talks with the premier and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

While emphasising the value of peace and stability in Afghanistan for Pakistan’s development, Prime Minister Imran said Pakistan would continue to play its facilitating role in the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

He also apprised Senator Graham of the continuing atrocities in India-Occupied Kashmir (IOK) by the Indian forces and drew his attention towards the Indian government’s discriminatory policies against minorities.

Senator Graham also thanked the premier for Pakistan’s consistent support in the Afghan peace process.

He reiterated his desire for a broader bilateral relationship with particular focus on economic cooperation, enhanced market access and increased investments.

The US senator further appreciated Pakistan’s achievements in mainstreaming the tribal areas through development work. He also commended Pakistan on the border fencing initiative

Graham also called on Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday following a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan

During their meeting, the two discussed the regional security situation including the Afghan reconciliation process.

The visiting dignitary also acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts towards regional peace and stability.

Senator Graham is Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and a senior member of the Armed Services, Appropriations and Budget Committees of the US Senate. This is his second visit to Pakistan in 2019.

His visit comes in the backdrop of reports of an imminent US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan. It is seen as part of Washington’s efforts to seek Pakistan’s support for persuading the Taliban to agree on a ceasefire.