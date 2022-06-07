Afghanistan heading in ‘wrong direction’: German FM

Bilawal expresses concerns over humanitarian situation in Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has made a damning assessment of the Afghan Taliban rule, saying the war-torn country is heading in the “wrong direction”.

“When we look across the border the Taliban is leading the country to a downfall,” Germany’s top diplomat said at a joint news conference with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

This is the first visit by a foreign minister from a western country since the change of government in Pakistan.

The German foreign minister held formal talks with her Pakistani counterpart covering bilateral relationship, Afghanistan, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and other issues.

On Afghanistan, Baerbock issued a clear warning, insisting Afghanistan was heading in the wrong direction under the Taliban rule.

She added that the international community must stand united and together inform the Taliban that the country is “heading the wrong direction”. “As long as they go down this path, there is no room for normalization and even less for recognition of Taliban as legitimate rulers of the country,” she stressed, clarifying that the Taliban rule would not be legitimized.

However, despite expressing serious concerns over the Taliban’s rule, FM Baerbock furthered that the international community will not “forget and abandon” the people of Afghanistan.

“It is not the fault of the people. The Taliban overthrew the government and since then, they have tightened their grip on Afghan society. We will continue to provide humanitarian aid and support to the people who need it the most, especially women and girls, who suffer the most under the Taliban’s rule.”

Referring to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, she said that Moscow had set a dangerous precedent by invading the neighbouring country.

“Russia’s invasion sets a wrong precedent. Our world is more dangerous if the law of the strongest applies, rather than international law.” Foreign Minister Bilawal emphasized that there was no change in Pakistan’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and said Pakistan, being a smaller and developing country, would also advocate pursuing international law and rules. Bilawal expressed concerns over the humanitarian situation unfolding in Ukraine as a result of the Russian invasion.

The German FM also voiced concerns over the human rights situation in Indian Illegaly Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK). “We support the work of the United Nations. Also with the situation in Kashmir to ensure that all human rights are being guaranteed within the different bodies of the United Nations.” She added that the constructive approach and confidence-building measures were the only way to improve the relationship between Pakistan and India.