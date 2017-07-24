Afghanistan: Friendly fire syndrome

Dr Muhammad Khan

While the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) were carrying out operation against Taliban in a remote village of district Gereshk of Helmond province, a US aerial attack killed sixteen soldiers. This is a great setback for the ANSF, where the US Residual Mission, consisting of 9800 troops stationed in nine fortified bases in Afghanistan has caused this huge loss of lives to friendly forces in Afghanistan. Not US, but in a NATO statement, it is said that, “During a US-supported (Afghan security) operation, aerial fires resulted in the deaths of the friendly Afghan forces who were gathered in a compound. We would like to express our deepest condolences to the families affected by this unfortunate incident.”

Though only few such like incidents have been reported in media during last sixteen years, but actually, there have been hundreds of violations by US and NATO troops, causing loss of lives and property. Besides, there have been several incidents, which caused humiliation to the traditional Afghan people and this highly religious and respected Islamic society. In January 2012, four US soldiers urinating on dead bodies of Afghans, after killing them mercilessly. The video, still on internet, ‘sparked outrage across the world’ being a ‘disgusting’ and ‘highly reprehensible act of the so-called world’s top most Army. The act clearly reflects the moral standards of US military and the super power as a nation. Above all, those immoral US soldiers heard joking in the video saying, “Have a great day, buddy’, ‘Golden like a shower’ and ‘Yeahhhh!’ as they groan with relief whilst urinating.”

How can Afghan forget the bombing of a house ‘in Kakarak village in the rugged and mountainous central region of Oruzgan, north of Kandahar city’ killing 30 innocent people, attending a wedding ceremony on July 1, 2002. This attack was done by US gun-ship helicopter (AC-130) and a B-52 bomber, killing 30 men, women and children and wounded at least 40 others. As per locals, who survived the attack, “There were no Taliban or al-Qaida or Arabs here. These people were all civilians, women and children.” The US military Headquarters, Pentagon, just regretted the incident as a mistake. In the later years of US occupation, such like incidents became a routine without reporting in the media. How can Afghan nation forget, killing of sixteen innocent people at the hands of an American Sergeant in the early hours of March 10, 2012 in Panjwai district of Kandahar Province? Out of 16 killed, nine were children, all sleeping in their houses (three), once killed by this brutal US Sergeant, who travelled almost a kilometre from a US military base.

According to locals of the village, he (Sergeant) was not alone; rather there were many US soldiers, involved in this ruthless killing. Mr Hadi, one of the survivors from the attacks said that, “there was more than one soldier involved in the attacks, and at least five other villagers described seeing a number of soldiers, and also a helicopter and flares at the scene.” US Army spokesman, however said that, it was an individual act by a Sergeant. The question arises, how one man could gather 11 bodies out of 16 killed and set them on fire and escape so easily. This heartless incident preceded by many such like acts, including burning of Holy Quran (two famous incidents; February 2012 and August 2012) by US soldiers and urination over Afghan dead bodies as mentioned above.

All these brutalities cannot be called as friendly fires or mistakes, since there cannot be mistakes in such a large number. Even the people like former President Hamid Karzai, called this incident as, “inhuman and intentional act”. Such acts of US and NATO forces were retaliated by Afghan forces, commonly caused as, ‘Green-on-Blue attacks’. Though continuing even today, remained at peak during ‘2011 to 2013. During the year 2012, Green-on-Blue attacks have been accounted for 15% of Coalition deaths. ‘The Long War Journal in its data collection has quoted the number of attacks and casualties, resulting from green-on-blue attacks in Afghanistan. According to Journal, from January 2008 up to March 2017, “there have been a total of 99 attacks. The total number of Coalition deaths from green-on-blue attacks for the period is 152. The total number of Coalition wounded is 193.”

The ground realities are; the Kabul guards have not been able to establish the writ of Government nor could they establish sovereignty of state, despite 350,000 ANSF. With a weak state structure and unpredictable ANSF, ruling class of Afghanistan is looking for additional US and NATO forces in their country. On their part, the Afghan masses would not like reinforcement of foreign troops, owing to odd experiences, as mentioned above. President Trump has already given a blanket sanction to Pentagon for at least 3000-5000 additional troops in Afghanistan.

The question arises, if 150,000 ISAF could not overcome the Taliban resistance from 2001 to 2015, how could a force, less than 20,000 in total (including proposed 5000 more troops) bring peace and stability in Afghanistan. While this is being done, Trump administration is trying to side-line Pakistan, a country acted a front-line state in a global drive against terrorism and sacrificed over 70,000 people besides $135 billion economic losses. Let us find solution of Afghan predicaments within that country and maximum at the regional level. Isolating Pakistan by stopping its due share of CSF is not the solution of Afghan problem. US and NATO must remember that, Pak Army played a crucial role in their drawdown from 2013-2015. The Kabul regime should now start thinking to safeguard Afghan interests rather taking dictates from New Delhi and Washington. In the presence of foreign troops and so-called financiers, there would be recurrence of friendly fire and humiliations. A harmonious Pak-Afghan bilateral relationship is the recipe to regional peace, political stability and economic prosperity.

— The writer, Professor of Politics and International Relations, is based in Islamabad.

