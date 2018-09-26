Afghanistan faces many challenges

Reema Shaukat

AFGHANISTAN has remained centre of gravity for international players as a ground to practise their control and reign in South Asian region. Post-Cold war era and later war against terrorism left Afghanistan with chaos with which it is still trying to cope with. Though the international powers every time assure of Afghanistan’s peace, security and stability yet it seems an unreachable dream because of many factors. Present day Afghanistan is facing the challenges of poor economy, political instability, social unrest, civil disorder and many proxies in the form of ethno-political groups and individuals. Ironically, the country has seen many ups and downs because of the presence of foreign forces that have tried to run the state affairs in their own manner, thus resulting in more turmoil. Afghanistan has remained the hub of Taliban and the country is witnessing burgeoning activities of Taliban groups again for the past few years, which is surely very challenging for the government and security apparatus of Afghanistan.

Apart from the presence of Allied Forces, Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) comprises of Afghan National Army (ANA), Afghan National Police (ANP) and Afghan Border Police (ABP), National Directorate of Security (NDS) and Afghan Local Police (ALP). ALP is a US funded local defence force to counter Taliban. It is now proven with facts that Afghan government is corroding with corruption, ethnic divides, inability to run organisations and ghost employees. In one of quarterly reports of the US Government’s Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), it is pointed that audits of ANA and ANP data does not confirm the exact number of soldiers and policemen at their disposal. The report mentions that there is a huge number of ‘ghost soldiers’ and official figures (February 2015) for numbers of personnel including unknown number of ghost soldiers are 167,024 for ANA (not including civilian personnel) and 154,685 for ANP. Recently, the US military has wiped more than 30,000 names of suspected ghost Afghan soldiers from its payroll, as part of a widening corruption crackdown that will save the US millions of dollars each month. Earlier the watchdog SIGAR reported that Afghan soldiers are involved in selling weapons and vehicles to enemy which Afghan Defence Ministry denied that it was problem in past but not now.

As the multiple players are trying to rule over Afghanistan, so it is difficult to restore peace through one way. Lust for power between Taliban and power driven political forces are providing pathway to different smaller insurgents groups to operate effectively. In a recent report by western media, it is disclosed that the death toll of Afghan soldiers is rising per day but it is kept secret so not to demoralize others from battlefield. According to sources, when the Afghan National Army stopped disclosing data on battlefield losses, it also started withholding information on the attrition rate and recruitment. By early 2017, the army was already losing 2.9 percent of its forces monthly to attrition, which includes losses from casualties, desertions and failure to re-enlist. Afghan government maintains the stance that because of the increasing level of insecurity and high level of casualties, people are not joining the army as required. As of April 2018, there were officially 314,000 members of the Afghan security forces, police and army to the authorized strength of 352,000. The actual number of security forces is thought to be even less because of duplicitous reporting and unreported abandonments. Afghan government claims different number of killing of fighters from Taliban and splinter groups during different encounters. However, there are no authentic figures available either from government or Taliban side. On the other hand, US has increased number of air strikes in Afghanistan following the President Trump new strategy for South Asia thinking that change of strategies will make fighting difficult for insurgents. Recently US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis in a statement mentioned that the US military is adjusting tactics in Afghanistan as the Taliban continue to inflict heavy casualties on local forces. The Taliban are killing hundreds of Afghan army and police forces each month and “The New York Times” in a report said the death toll is making it harder to recruit new soldiers.

However, it is believed that Afghan National Unity Government has failed to deliver the desired results of peace and stability in the country. With no security to citizens, in the past few years, the security situation has severely deteriorated in Afghanistan. Currently, the Taliban threaten 70 percent of the country, while fighting has killed and injured some 40,000 civilians. Over the past few years, Taliban have gathered strength and they were able to take control of some parts of Afghanistan. In 2015 they controlled Kunduz while in May 2018, they accessed Farah province and temporarily gained control of its capital. Likewise in August 2018, attack on Ghazni and Faryab province was a total failure on part of Afghanistan government and Taliban were successful in their summer offensive. Taliban consider Afghan government as a USA puppet and often decline the offers for peace talks or try to negotiate on their own terms. In the upcoming elections in Afghanistan, some experts believe that war torn Afghanistan will be facing biggest challenge by surge in Taliban’s activities along with susceptibility in vote engineering. However, Afghan President is trying his best to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table in an effort to break the deadlock and end US longest war in Afghanistan. It is now a biggest challenge for Afghan government how to tackle with Taliban activities, counter the increasing death toll of soldiers and ensure peaceful elections to have unwavering established Afghanistan. Afghan government needs to focus more on the internal dimensions of conflict and put their own house in order.

— The writer works for Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, a think-tank based in Islamabad.

