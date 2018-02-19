Afghanistan denies China is building military base in Badakhshan

BEIJING : Afghanistan has refuted claims that China wants to establish a military base in the northeast province of Badakhshan in a bid to extend its presence in Afghanistan, a Chinese Defence journal “China Military” reported while quoting an Afghan media report on Monday.

“Such military cooperation by the foreign countries will not take place without the approval of the national security council and the president of Afghanistan,” Afghanistan Times quoted presidential office as saying.

It added that China like other regional countries was a victim of terrorism, emphasizing that Beijing was cooperating with Afghanistan and the region in fighting terrorism.

“Cooperation between Afghanistan and China has wide dimensions, but the Chinese military presence in Afghanistan has not yet discussed.”

