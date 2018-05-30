Afghanistan, China, Indonesia earn top positions in IIUI cultural week

Prize distribution

Staff Reporter

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) organized a prize distribution and appreciation ceremony for the position holder 27th annual cultural week for successful management of the mega event.

Earlier, Afghanistan students were announced as winner of cultural show, while Chinese stood second and Indonesians claimed third position. The ceremony was attended by all the administrative committees’ members, position holder students and university high ups.

The ceremony was chaired by the IIUI President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh who felicitated the winners and thanked all the organizing committees and students advisor office for supervising and executing the mega event.

He said that the event was face of IIUI and it was a true picture of its internationalisation. He maintained that the students must be encouraged for taking part in the cultural, sports, co-curricular activities. He said that he witnessed a remarkable talent during the cultural week and also hailed the hard work of students.

IIUI President also reiterated his resolve that the university would keep striving for providing a peaceful and constructive milieu to its students. He said that the event actually gave message of peace. He especially mentioned the Students Advisor office for its exquisite efforts.

Earlier, Dr. Tariq Javed, Student Advisor thanked the IIUI President and management for maximum cooperation and felicitate the winner students. He mentioned all the active departments and appreciated their role.