Afghanistan: Changing regional environment

Dr Nasreen Akhtar

AFGHANISTAN’S internal and external dimensions are shaping the regional security and political environment. America’s great shift to negotiate with the main Afghanistan’s actors, Taliban, altering the regional and global politics and Taliban are going to be the ‘key player’ and would be the winner in international history. Pakistan shares its borders (Western) with Afghanistan. What happened in Afghanistan immensely affected Pakistan- both Afghan war 1979 and America’s war 2001. Afghanistan’s internal political and security environment always enforced Pakistan’s policy makers to play their role to secure borders and security of Pakistan knowingly that India would use Afghanistan’s soil against Pakistan “this must be the foundational idea of Pakistan’s policy towards this unfortunate country (Afghanistan) that has gone through three cycles of war, spanning over a period of about 40 years”. Indeed, the people of Afghanistan suffered and paid high price. On the other hand regional powers, to a certain extent, increased their capacities and increased arms race in the region.

Over 17 years long war in Afghanistan, America has spent massive amount to eliminate Taliban but failed. Resurgence of Taliban and the vulnerability of Afghanistan’s government have exhausted the foreign forces and America. America’s policy to engage Pakistan in reconciliation process in Afghanistan has irked India. Why is peace process annoying India? India believed that America would not leave Afghanistan and it would undermine Pakistan. Taliban also denied talks with America but now Taliban groups are ready to talk with Trump Administration. Taliban have attended meetings in Moscow and Doha and convinced the Trump Administration to withdraw American forces which has been main dissension between the Taliban and America.

Many analysts assume that President Trump is astutely playing. Though he seems pragmatic and rational to bring the Taliban to table-talk but who knows the “intension”. I think two factors have forced America to engage the Taliban to bring peace in Afghanistan. One, Taliban have established a much stronger foothold than ever before, in some of the northern provinces they have pushed the national security forces off their positions and captured major areas in Afghanistan. Second reason is more troubling not only to America but also for the whole regional and international community that is the failure of Afghan’s government, and security forces which have lost their credibility and failed to curb the Taliban’s capacity despite the fact India has invested to train the Afghan’s army and security forces, but for peace India did nothing which annoyed America. President Trump has sensed the heavy cost on ‘war against terrorism’ in Afghanistan. He questioned his own people that “Why is not Russia there (in Afghanistan, fighting the Taliban)? Why isn’t India there? Why isn’t Pakistan there? Why are we (US) there? We are 6,000 miles away”.

America is approaching Taliban and Pakistan for respectful departure from Afghanistan. During war or peace, Pakistan has always played its fundamental role in Afghanistan. Throughout Afghan-Soviet war Pakistan helped America to vanquish America’s powerful rival-USSR, whereas India was enjoying its security relationship with Moscow and ignored Afghanistan. Afghan Mujahiddin, ‘today’s Taliban’ fought for decades to liberate their soil from the foreign invaders, they must recall the role of the regional powers those were supporting and opposing them. It is empirical evidence that India always opposed Taliban. Thus Taliban’s role or rule in Afghanistan may not allow India to expand its influence in Afghanistan. Trumps’ policy to withdraw American forces and accepting the Taliban foremost party in Afghanistan has certainly alienated India. President Trump rebuked Pakistan through his tweets but Pakistan wisely responded. Ice melted and Pakistan has welcomed Trump’s pragmatism which is eventually changing regional and global political environment. The change rests on a fundamental shift in America’s policy from supporting India in investing in Afghanistan and denied Pakistan’s role. The new policy shift has been a part of Trump’s ideology –“America comes first”. President Trump has calculated the cost of America’s defence of its security interests beyond its international border with Afghanistan. “The character of the force — the Taliban — the countries are fighting is the same”. Post-colonial regimes are more chaotic. There is no difference between the democratic and undemocratic regimes. Since America is a liberal, democratic and powerful state, it is its obligation to maintain peace in the world not to wage war.

South Asia region is known as the most dangerous region in the world but why? We know there are two nuclear States India and Pakistan. China is a strong partner of Pakistan. China and Pakistan will benefit if Peace returns to Afghanistan which is not in the interest of India. Only violent regional environment would benefit India to propagate against Pakistan which has successfully persuaded its allies-Saudi Arab and China. These States are also keen in Afghanistan’s peace process and reconciliation. US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, has appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan’s reconciliation with the Taliban. In fact, America has acknowledged Pakistan’s role and its importance. Khalilzad believes that “Peace in Afghanistan will help Pakistan-Afghanistan relations and regional connectivity. Pakistan will be a beneficiary of that”. Previously, Khalizad was known as Pakistan’s strong critic, but the current regional and global security environment impelled him and the Trump Administration to rethink their old security policy.

The present security environment in South Asia is critical and it may sabotage the peace and reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan. The recent Pulwama suicide attack in Jammu & Kashmir in which more than 4o Indian soldiers were killed has posed a grave threat to the regional security. India blamed Pakistan as it has been accusing Pakistan for all attacks-Mumbai, Pathankot and Uri, which proved wrong. Two main factors are pinching the Modi’s government to promote propaganda against Pakistan; one Indian elections which are always Pakistan centric, two, Pakistan’s role in reconciliation process in Afghanistan. If America wants durable peace in Afghanistan and needs a successful deal with Taliban then it has to stop India to create war like environment against Pakistan.

—The writer is Assistant Professor, IIUI, Islamabad.

