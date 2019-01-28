Afghanistan – Can US Play Peace Maker

I.M. Kiyani

The media reports of US troops pullout plan by President Trump have created a wave of excitement among pacifists across the world. The decision needs to be appreciated disregarding the efforts by ever strong people behind Industrial Military Complex and war mongers in Washington, to distract Mr Trump. The world community needs to focus the helpless Afghan masses who have been subjected to an endless war which has caused them unimaginable deprivation for about four decades.

It is not the first time. In the 1980s, United States pumped in millions of dollars for weapons and ammunition to Afghans, waging a war against Soviet Army. It took about 10 years for Soviets to realize that its impossible to match the fighting skills of Afghans and defeat their determination. The US and the USSR finally agreed for the Red Army’s withdrawal in 1989, brushing aside the Afghans from the negotiations. The USA also walked away having lost the interest in Afghanistan. A decade’s war hardened mujahideens were left to be managed by innocent Afghans and immediate neighbors.

Events which followed, are the sad and gloomy chapters of the history. Then came 9/11. In its fury, the US disregarding the history and ground realities, at once invaded Afghanistan. So after about a decade, the US was once again in Afghanistan but in a different mode. A military campaign primarily an intense aerial bombardment, was followed by a new government made up of mostly former Mujahideens and warlords.

The world community is eager to know as to where the US and Afghanistan stand at the end of 2018 after 17 years of long conflict? As of now, 41 nations, largest wartime coalition led by US is only holding main communication centres and major roads. Rest of the Afghanistan is at the mercy of Taliban, various militant groups and warlords. Only in ten months of 2018, US forces released 5982 munitions with an average of 598 per month. The coalition aircrafts flew about 6600 times with an average of 22 per day. About 2,90,000 people have been displaced in Afghanistan. Casualty rate of Afghan Army trained by the US, in Oct 2018 was as high as 1000 men a month. The fatalities in Afghanistan as of Dec 2018, stood at about 1,50,000 people. 6334 American soldiers and contractors, as well as more than 1100 allied troops have been killed. If the number of indirect deaths is included then total death count would be well over 1 million people. Taliban still seem in no hurry but the US seems desperate, is losing interest and looking for a safe exit. One can conclude that clarity of objectives, sincerity to cause and level of motivation have made the difference.

There is a stark difference between US objectives and Taliban demands. Taliban demand is withdrawal of all foreign troops from Afghanistan. However, the recently concluded peace talks in UAE have given a new hope to the people of Afghanistan and international community.

Now, there is a dire need for all stakeholders, primarily the US to grasp this rare opportunity and move towards sustainable peace in Afghanistan, considering the following basic parameters:- Ø Afghan led and owned peace process with justice, freedom and dignity for all sides.

Ø A firm commitment by US to support the peace process.

Ø Removal of trust deficit among the stakeholders.

Ø Blame game to hide own follies should immediately end.

Ø Afghanistan must not become the battle field for international rivals.

Ø All measures be put in place for a secure and promising Afghanistan.

Ø Afghanistan’s shoulder should not be allowed to be used against any neighboring country.

A lasting and comprehensive peace mainly depends on the firm US commitment to support the peace process with no hidden agenda. War mongers in US administration need to be put on back benches as they have already caused severe challenges to the world peace. Its really high time, the Afghan masses deserve to live with dignity and prosperity. Similarly, the neighboring countries have also severely suffered particularly in social and economic sectors due to this prolonged conflict. A stable and prosperous Afghanistan adds to the security and prosperity of the neighboring and regional countries.

It is time for all to identify the ground realities and extend a sincere helping hand for a comprehensive and durable peace in Afghanistan.

Share on: WhatsApp