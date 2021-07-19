Afghanistan calls back ambassador from Pakistan Kabul’s decision unfortunate and regrettable: FO

Observer Report Islamabad

Afghanistan on Sunday called back its ambassador and senior diplomats from Pakistan after the brief “kidnapping” of the Afghan envoy’s daughter in Islamabad.

“Following the abduction of the Afghan ambassador’s daughter in Pakistan, the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan called back Afghanistan’s ambassador and senior diplomats from Pakistan until all security threats are addressed including the arrest and trial of the perpetrators of abduction,” the Afghan foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said an Afghan delegation will visit Pakistan soon to assess and follow up on the case and “all related issues”, adding that “subsequent actions will follow based on the findings”.

Ambassador Najibullah Alikhil’s daughter, Silsila, was abducted from Islamabad’s commercial hub by unidentified persons on Friday who also subjected her to torture.

Following the decision of the Government of Afghanistan to recall its Ambassador and senior diplomats from Pakistan, the Foreign Office said that the move is “unfortunate and regrettable,” according to a statement issued Sunday.

“??The reported abduction and assault of the ambassador’s daughter in Islamabad is being investigated and followed up at the highest level on the instructions of the Prime Minister.

The security of the Ambassador, his family, and personnel of the

Embassy and Consulates of Afghanistan in Pakistan has been further beefed up,” the statement read.

It added that the foreign secretary met the ambassador of Afghanistan today, highlighted all the steps taken by the government in this context, and re-assured him of full cooperation.

“We hope that the Government of Afghanistan would reconsider its decision,” the statement said.

The statement came after Afghanistan on Sunday said it was recalling its ambassador to Islamabad and all senior diplomats over “security threats” after the top envoy’s daughter was briefly “kidnapped” in the Pakistani capital this week.