Afghanistan have appointed former England batter Jonathan Trott their new head coach of the men’s cricket team.

The Englishman will take over the role from compatriot Graham Thorpe who was unveiled as their head coach in March 2022 but fell seriously ill after two months prompting the change.

This is the 41-year-old’s first time in charge of a men’s senior team in international cricket, but he has had stints as batting coach for England and was most recently a consultant with Scotland during the 2021 T20 World Cup. The upcoming Afghanistan vs Ireland T20I series will be the first assignment for Jonathan Trott as a coach.

“I’m honored and excited to have the opportunity to take one of international cricket’s most exciting teams through what is a huge year for their development as a team.” Trott was quoted as saying by an Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) press release. “I also believe that Afghanistan has proved to be a hotbed of talent, and has produced players capable of playing the game in their own style and with unrivaled passion. I can’t wait to get to work with a group of players who are clearly capable of generating results in a style that will make the people of Afghanistan proud.”

Trott enjoyed a fruitful career with England making 3835 runs in 52 Test matches and scoring 2819 runs at an average of 51 in ODI’s.

Afghanistan are on a win streak at the moment winning each of their six limited-overs matches on a tour of Zimbabwe with Raees Khan Ahmadzai as interim head coach, former captain Nawroz Mangal as batting coach, and former Pakistan bowler Umar Gul as bowling coach.