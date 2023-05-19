Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has secured another massive win regarding the 2023 Asia Cup issue with Afghanistan and Nepal ready to play their matches in Pakistan.

PCB has reportedly received assurances from their cricketing boards that both teams will have no issues travelling to the host country for September’s tournament.

With Bangladesh already confirming the same intentions, it has raised PCB’s hopes that its hybrid model will now pass inspection from the ACC with four out of the six participants okaying the concept.

Sri Lanka also supports the proposed model with their only concern being UAE as the neutral venue due to the heat.

PCB has maintained that it is willing to change the venue under the right circumstances.

There is also growing hope that BCCI will have to agree as well, as India will have no games scheduled in Pakistan.

If it is successful, then the issue of Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup should be solved as well alongside it.

Nepal has been grouped with Pakistan and India in the 2023 Asia Cup with Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh forming group B.

The top two teams will advance to the Super Four.

Nepal will be making its Asia Cup debut this year while Afghanistan will contest its 4th tournament. India, Pakistan and Bangladesh have 14 appearances each with Sri Lanka having played the most tournaments at 15.