Afghanistan: After US withdrwal

Muhammad Usman

Trump’s impulsive decision of drawdown in US troops in Afghanistan by half at the outset of renewed peace talks with Afghan Taliban, is a diametric departure from what he announced in August 2017 while unveiling US South Asia policy and thereafter. No talks with Taliban until a major military effort is successful against them. In more harsh terms, he said, no talks until we finish what we have to finish. In case of Pakistan, he was equally harsh and unceremonious. He directly charged Pakistan for harboring terrorists that US is fighting. Pakistan has to change and change immediately. Contrarily, it has to incur cost. Now he has asked Pakistan to act more than a facilitator to break stalemate between US and Afghan Taliban in order to find negotiated settlement of Afghan conflict. At the appearance, it is a good omen for peace in Afghanistan as well as in region but in reality, this change of posture does not hold something substantive in terms of peace as some observers put it that weather US and other foreign troops stay in Afghanistan or not, prospects of peace remain as distant as ever. This view is not unfounded.

For host of reasons, earlier US policy could only heighten dangers of violence, instability and destruction which probably was its underlying motive when seen in larger context of emerging global rivalry between US, China and Russia. The stability in region suits to China and Russia because of its close proximity and potential chance of providing shorter access to world trade routes and vast reservoirs of natural resources. Contra wise, it is inimical to the interests of US. Similarly instant hasty approach of US is unlikely to reap harvest other than uncertainty, violence and instability because existing environments are more prone to them than to provision of sanity and peace. Over a long past, Afghanistan has been hotbed of international intrigue with diverse pulls. In present circumstances also, its ordeal seems to continue undiminished barring difference of few degrees on either side.

Trump’s decision to wind down troops in Afghanistan is a decision of a divided house. US Secretary of Defense, James Mattis resigned, citing reason of policy differences. He wanted to continue military engagements in Afghanistan. Besides, there are other high ups who are also opposed to this decision whereas, to Trump, his instinct guided him to get out from Afghanistan. In his case, it is more of a greedy businessman, not of a statesmen. In US South Asia policy, he found refuge behind desk at Oval office as things looked different to him from there to depart from his stance of leaving Afghanistan during Presidential election campaign, being a wasteful expense and a conflict without a clear victory strategy. Now for his present change of heart, he has advanced an implausible reason that great nation do not fight endless wars. A policy shift born of such butterfly mindset and divided opinion remain susceptible to change whereupon, element of uncertainty comes into play. Apart from this, it tends to reinforce the impression that US wants to wash its hands off Afghan affairs as it did at time of Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan in 1989 without putting a transition mechanism in place. As a result, country slipped into chaos, bloodshed and instability. No less different volatile times await the country if US repeats its act because government in Afghanistan exists only because of US military presence and outside annual grants. Its own Armed Forces are in shambles because of ineptness, corruption and factional based intake.

Though Taliban showed a sense of inclusiveness, tolerance and moderation at recently held Intra Afghan dialogue at Masco when they gave out their vision of a future Afghanistan however, for all factions, it is hard to believe their words because of their ethnic lineage, kinship, exclusive areas of lordship and previous experience of their radical ideology and stringent rule. Besides, it is easier to show agreement on broad principles but when it comes to details then problems crop up. The devil is in detail. Afghan history is replete of broken pledges and clumsy adherence to agreements. The dictum of might is right is prevalent in Afghan territory and Afghan Taliban are likely to emerge mightier after US withdrawal. Power concedes nothing until constrained to do so. Pushed by combined fears/effects of all these facets, domestic actors prepare themselves to guard their share jealously to the extent of civil war. New realignments may emerge. Some may reach out to their foreign patrons to seek political as well as material support to strengthen their position.

There is ISIS in Afghanistan. It is a new factor which needs to be taken into account to determine extent of ensuing violence and instability in the country. It is a real threat and has carried a number of deadly attacks on soft targets. The China, Russia and Iran are also apprehensive of their activities and are increasing their influence in Afghanistan to counter them. With US withdrawal, international coalition, engaged to rebuild war torn country, may also come to end. Afghanistan is not a country where peace would return when foreign occupation forces leave. Given conditions, internal conflict would come first whose effects may also spill over to neighboring countries. Peace may come later.

— The writer, retired Lt Col, is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

