Afghanistan — A Call for Peace

I.M. Kiyani

The dawn of new year has given a new hope to the world community particularly the people of Afghanistan. The media reports of US troops pullout plan by President Trump have created a wave of excitement among pacifists across the world. The decision needs to be appreciated disregarding the efforts by ever strong people behind Industrial Military Complex and war mongers in Washington, to distract Mr Trump. The world community needs to focus the helpless Afghan masses who have been subjected to an endless war which has caused them unimaginable deprivation for about four decades. Their almost four generations have been put to test and denied basic civic facilities including education and health care. Afghan refugees are spread all over the world. The world community needs to make a sincere effort for their dignified return to a secure and promising home.

It is not the first time. In the 1980s, United States pumped in millions of dollars for weapons and ammunition to Afghans, waging a war against Soviet Army. The Afghans then called Mujahideens were encouraged to fight the Holy War against the invading Soviet Army. The sole purpose of their support was to bleed the Soviets. It took about 10 years for Soviets to realize that its impossible to match the fighting skills of Afghans and defeat their determination.

The US and the USSR finally agreed for the Red Army’s withdrawal in 1989, brushing aside the Afghans from the negotiations. The USA also walked away having lost the interest in Afghanistan. In haste, most probably, even left the lessons deduced from 10 years conflict. A decade’s war hardened mujahideens were left to be managed by innocent Afghans and immediate neighbors. Events which followed, are the sad and gloomy chapters of the history. The most affected were the innocent and brave Afghans. Memories of those days are engraved in their souls. The second most affected country was Pakistan. Masses of Pakistan happily hosted over 3 million refugees and faced the spillover from Afghanistan. In the process its economic and social sectors were severely damaged.

Then came 9/11. In its fury, the US disregarding the history and ground realities, at once invaded Afghanistan. So after about a decade, the US was once again in Afghanistan but in a different mode. A military campaign primarily an intense aerial bombardment, was followed by a new government made up of mostly former Mujahideens and warlords. The US made lofty promises of reconstruction, democratisation and total eradication of terrorism. However, very soon the US got caught in the quagmire mainly due to the arrogance of military might and ignorance of ground realities.

The world community is eager to know as to where the US and Afghanistan stand at the end of 2018 after 17 years of long conflict? As of now, 41 nations, largest wartime coalition led by US is only holding main communication centres and major roads. Rest of the Afghanistan is at the mercy of Taliban, various militant groups and warlords. Billions of US Dollars have been thrown in to achieve desired results but the visible achievement is more destruction, bloodshed and multiplication of miseries for innocent Afghans. Effects of spillover have been equally damaging for neighboring and regional countries. Only in ten months of 2018, US forces released 5982 munitions with an average of 598 per month. The coalition aircrafts flew about 6600 times with an average of 22 per day. About 2,90,000 people have been displaced in Afghanistan. Casualty rate of Afghan Army trained by the US, in Oct 2018 was as high as 1000 men a month. The fatalities in Afghanistan as of Dec 2018, stood at about 1,50,000 people. 6334 American soldiers and contractors, as well as more than 1100 allied troops have been killed. If the number of indirect deaths is included then total death count would be well over 1 million people. On the Taliban side, they have been waiting out for 17 years and meanwhile waging a very effective guerrilla warfare against coalition forces led by the US. They have been successful in securing a strong political position and a new stature at the international platform. They have their official office in Qatar and have been travelling to important regional countries such as China, Russia and Pakistan etc.

