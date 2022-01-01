Afghan, Uzbek officials sign electricity pact

Afghanistan and Uzbekistan have signed electricity contract for 2022, a statement from Da Afghanistan Breshna Shirkat (DABS) said on Friday.

Electricity import contract for 2022 signed between DABS Executive Director Hafiz Mohammad Amin and Uzbeki-stan National Grid Company Head Dadajon Isakulov after three days of ne-gotiation, the statement said.

On the bases of agreement two billion kilowatt electricity will be supplied to Afghanistan from Uzbekistan against $100 million.

Both sides also discussed the 500-kilowatt Pul-I-Khumri- Sarkhan project which was initiated in the past government.