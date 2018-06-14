Afghan Taliban offer direct talks with Washington

Kabul

Taliban leader Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada has called for direct talks with the United States, stating that occupying forces should leave Afghanistan if they want peace in the country, US media reported.

In an Eid message Akhundzada said, the US forces and “other occupying forces” should leave the country so that an independent intra-Afghan government “can take root”, Voice of America reported.

“If the American officials truly believe in a peaceful end to the Afghan imbroglio, then they must directly present themselves to the negotiation table so that this tragedy, the destructive effects of which mainly harm the American and Afghan people, can be resolved through talks,” Akhundzada said in a statement.

According to the Afghan media, the Taliban leader stated the issue with US was that it used power to seek solution to issues. He added that US should come to the negotiation table as not every problem is solved with the use of force.

On June 7, the Afghan government had announced a week-long ceasefire with the Taliban for Eid though operations.

The ceasefire will last “from the 27th of Ramazan until the fifth day of Eid-ul-Fitr,” Afghan President Ashraf Ghani tweeted from an official account, indicating it could run from June 12-19.—TNS