Home Top News Afghan Taliban arrive in Pakistan to discuss peace talks

Afghan Taliban arrive in Pakistan to discuss peace talks

News desk
-
0
Afghan Taliban arrive in Pakistan to discuss peace talks

Islamabad

On Monday a delegation of the Taliban arrived in Pakistan to discuss the Afghan peace process with Islamabad leadership, at the invitation of the foreign office.
Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry earlier confirmed the report saying that the “delegation has been invited to Pakistan to discuss the way forward in the Afghan peace process”.
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a press conference earlier today confirmed that he would meet with the delegation tomorrow (Tuesday). –INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv